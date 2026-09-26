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Gov. Meyer points rising costs, voter discontent in First State primary upsets

Delaware Public Media
Published September 26, 2026 at 9:05 PM EDT
Signs for Democratic and Republican candidates at a Kent County polling location, September 15, 2026.
Martin Matheny
/
Delaware Public Media
Signs for Democratic and Republican candidates at a Kent County polling location, September 15, 2026.

Election results in Delaware’s primaries were a night of success for the Working Families Party.

During a press meeting Wednesday, Governor Matt Meyer said success of Working Family Party candidates in Delaware’s primary elections, in part, reflects discontent with voters.

He pointed to rising costs leading to discontent among voters nationally and in Delaware. AAA says a year ago the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.10. It currently stands at $4.35 in Delaware,

"There are a lot of people looking at their elected officials," he said. "And they say these people are not delivering for them."

Primary election Working Family Party wins include 1 Senate and 5 House seats. But Meyer also points out there were incumbents that survived WFP challenges including State reps. Krista Griffith, Nnamdi Chukwuocha– along with State Senators Nicole Poore and Kyra Hoffner.

"I think the conclusion of the elections, the primary, that it was like WFP won everything, is not totally accurate," he said.

While Meyer made some endorsements in the primaries, he didn’t commit to making more for the general election.

Politics & Government
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