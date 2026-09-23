Program to help Wilmington employees cover costs to move into the city is now available

A program passed into law almost three years ago in Wilmington is now being implemented.

Wilmington’s Relocation Assistance Program was created to help eligible city employees with costs of moving into the city.

While the program became law in November 2023, funding for it only became available in July 2025, and it’s now finally being implemented.

"The fund was authorized to assist new hires for security deposits, down payments, signing bonuses and/or relocation fees. So that's like moving expenses, you have rental fee applications. So those are some of the things that would be covered underneath this, and then it depends on also how far you're coming," said Councilwoman Shané Darby.

Darby notes eligible newly hired employees subject to the City’s residency requirement may receive reimbursement of up to $4,500 for moves of 25 miles or less and up to $7,000 for moves greater than 25 miles.

Another requirement to be eligible is for new hires to be non-union employees.

Darby says new hires from outside of the city should be notified by Human Resources about the program.

"Once they are hired, human resources should be advertising that this fund exists, and they will apply. I also want to say the eligibility is for non-union employees," said Darby.

Darby adds there’s also a retroactive reimbursement opportunity for eligible employees hired between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025.