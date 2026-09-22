Dover Planning Commission backs revisions to two downtown revitalization projects

The Dover Planning Commission hears revision proposals on “revitalization” projects taking place in downtown Dover.

”The Old Post” is a mixed use development on Loockerman Street which promises 42 apartments along with other amenities like a gymnasium and “zen” garden.

The updated proposal before the Planning Commission is the second since the project was unveiled , and aims to increase the apartment count from 42 to 45. It will also call for the demolition of the entire building.

Developer Sal Leone says that’s due to issues discovered with the soil beneath the building.

“The reason we couldn’t save the front of the building was because the only way to get the footers in would be angled rigid inclusions which was virtually impossible. We had several engineers come out and try to figure out a different way to do it and it just wouldn’t work.” he said.

Leone says they’ll reconstruct the front of the building, and use a brick facade for exterior finish. He says this will mimic the building's current appearance, but lighten its load to accommodate the ground conditions.

Questions were raised from commissioners about the facade's durability, especially in light of recent tornado damage in Dover

"That outer coating looks awfully thin to me and I'm wondering what studies you have done to make sure that this material is not chipped away within a very short period time?" asked Commissioner Donna Williams.

Developers claim the exterior material is able to withstand harsh weather conditions, but likely not extreme conditions such as a tornado.

The Commission backed the application unanimously.

The other revision that the commission heard is for for the Downtown Dover Partnership's mixed-use project “The Governor,” which proposes 120 apartments along with grocery, retail, restaurant, and childcare facilities between South New St and South Governors Avenue.

Architect Eli Storch says the proposed changes are to bring the building’s facade in-line with its surroundings.

“Looking at a lot of the historic details that we saw around town and that we were seeing close by- and really feeling that simple, singular color of brick… that used that local clay, maintaining that color was really important… to make sure that we had something that was really appropriate and historically contextual.” he said.

Those changes will come with adjustments to the building's architectural elevations, entrances, courtyard and loading areas, but Storch says the footprint of 1.7 acres remains unchanged.

The commission backed the proposal in a 4-2 vote, with Commissioner Donna Williams and Commissioner Mark Reaves voting “no”.