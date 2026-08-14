Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Attorney General Dwayne Bensing

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for Attorney General Dwayne Bensing Listen • 35:18

Dwayne Bensing is the ACLU of Delaware’s Legal Director and making his first run for public office.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.