The ongoing redevelopment of Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood – known as REACH Riverside - is making strides. And the project’s pace is poised to…
Residents of a portion of Wilmington’s East Side, their homes swamped last month by the rampaging waters of the overflowing Brandywine, will soon be…
Climate change brings more intense and more frequent heavy rain, particularly in the northeastern U.S.The historic flooding in Wilmington earlier this…
The city of Wilmington is partnering with a drone school to provide drone and virtual reality training programs for teens.The city and Drone Workforce…
The City of Wilmington continues to support residents hit by the catastrophic flooding brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. It's now offering…
Some Wilmingtonians displaced by flooding from Ida are unhappy with the City and state’s handling of the emergency. The scale of flooding from the…
Parts of northern Delaware saw significant flooding Thursday as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida that doused the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The…
The redistricting process is beginning in Delaware’s largest city. From the state legislature down to Delaware’s cities, district lines need to be redrawn…
The City of Wilmington will take a look at whether there is inequity in the types of businesses it awards contracts to. The City announced last week it’ll…
Wilmington is finally launching a way to appeal parking tickets online. Unlike many cities, getting a traffic ticket appealed in Wilmington first means…