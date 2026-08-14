The number of confirmed measles cases rises slightly in the First State

Delaware sees a slight uptick in measles cases.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health now reports 22 confirmed cases of measles in the state as of noon on Friday. That’s two more than a week earlier.

All of the cases are in Kent County with the majority - 13 - being in adults over 20. There are now seven confirmed cases of measles in kids younger than 10 and two between the ages of 10 and 19.

Of the 22 cases, one was confirmed to be fully vaccinated with milder symptoms according to Delaware Health and Social Services.

Just because the rate of cases has slowed, Delaware Surgeon General Dr. Neil Hockstein says that doesn’t mean the outbreak is near its end.

"And it only takes one infected patient to potentially expose a large population. And so until we control this and eliminate the threat from this current outbreak, there is risk to everyone who is unvaccinated, undervaccinated or unable to be vaccinated. So absolutely, this is not over."

Nationally, there were 2,566 confirmed measles cases in 45 states and the District of Columbia as of Thursday according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That has already surpassed all of last year when there were 2,289 confirmed cases in 44 states.

DPH reminds Delawareans that vaccination against measles with two doses is 97% effective, and those who have received two doses don’t need a booster.

If you only received one dose or you’re not sure if you have received two doses of the vaccine, you should get the vaccinated to be fully protected according to DPH.