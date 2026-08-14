Georgetown Council moving forward with cottage home code repeal

Georgetown’s Town Council begins the process of repealing its cottage home ordinance.

Council is following the recommendation of the Cottage Home Working group, a committee formed this summer to examine the issue of cottages homes.

The measure passed last winter amid some public opposition. Among those speaking against the ordinance at the time was now-mayor Angela Townsend.

“We basically gave our opinion, that we were against it. But council didn’t listen to us and the mayor didn’t listen to us, the past mayor. So I think we need to go ahead and repeal this ordinance, and start from square one. And make something that’s going to be agreeable with everybody, that we’re going to be proud of to have in our town.”

Townsend pushed for its repeal almost immediately after being elected, something she promised to do during her campaign.

But its repeal could be a mistake, says Springboard Delaware co-founder of Judson Malone. With a new affordable housing state law in place, he says Georgetown could be missing out on a way to gain compliance.

"This is an award-winning zoning code. It is beautifully laid out into pocket neighborhoods, it creates a wonderful environment: know your neighbor, walkable, safe- it’s all there. And it would be a shame to throw away the staff time, energy, and resource that's been put into the developing this code just to start over and do the same thing. Because, you’re going to have to meet the requirements [of SB 23]." he said.

Townsend says she’s not against affordable housing as a concept. Instead, her main complaint is on the location of the current approved community.

That project, consisting of about 20 homes developed and managed by Little Living LLC, will move forward without city interference, according to Townsend, citing legal concerns.

The cottage community working group also called for creating a new housing committee. That committee was not formed during this meeting, but it is something Mayor Townsend says she supports.

The vote to begin the repeal process passed 3-1, Councilman Tony Neal being the sole “no” vote.