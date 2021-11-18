© 2021
Science, Health, Tech

DNREC to expand electric vehicle charging stations in Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published November 18, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST
DNREC is expanding electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware through a grant.

DNREC announces $1.4 million in competitive grant funding to install DC-Fast charging to facilitate electric vehicle adoption and improve air quality.

DNREC expects to award one to three grants with the funding and proposals to be considered for charging stations are due by April 15, 2022.

The widespread adoption of electric vehicles and installation of charging infrastructure to support the vehicles is among the key strategies in Delaware’s Climate Action Plan.

DNREC’s Susan Love says they plan to install the charging stations where they will get lots of use.

"We'll be looking primarily at places which have heavy traffic volume so that the charges would be much more likely to be utilized on a routine basis, or also looking and very interested in charging locations that would help to serve residents of Delaware who may not have access to charging at home," she said.

Love adds the DC-Fast charging stations are efficient.

"These DC-Fast Chargers are capable of recharging an electric vehicle with a range of about 100 miles of charge in 20 to 30 minutes," she noted.

Funding for the grants is from the Environmental Mitigation Trust which was created in the state’s plan to use $9.6 million from a negotiated settlement between Volkswagen and the federal government.

Science, Health, Techelectric vehiclesDNRECEV charging stationsdelaware climate action plan
