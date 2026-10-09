The Cape May–Lewes Ferry implements a fuel surcharge on all vehicle fares Monday

Rising fuel costs hit the Cape May–Lewes Ferry hard.

Prices are going up on all vehicle fares per crossing because of the rising fuel prices and volatility in the fuel markets.

Delaware River and Bay Authority Public Information Officer Jim Salmon says customers will pay more starting Monday.

"The Cape May - Lewes Ferry will be implementing a $7 fuel surcharge on all vehicle fares per crossing. The surcharge is not applicable to walk on passengers, and the fuel surcharge is expected to remain in effect through December 31," aid Salmon.

Salmon explains just how big the fuel issue is for the ferry.

"If we just maintained our traffic levels and had the runs that we're having, we'd be approximately $110,000 over our fuel budget for the month," said Salmon.

He notes the surcharge may be adjusted based on fuel costs.

"Diesel fuel has risen considerably over the past, I guess 8, 9 months, and we've been able to mitigate the majority of that impact on our operation this summer, with hedging contracts that we had implemented prior to the jump," said Salmon.

Those fuel hedging contracts are expiring, and to make it up for that, the surcharge will be added.

Management can only apply a fuel surcharge when the price the DRBA pays for marine diesel fuel rises faster than the eight-year trend.

The last time a fuel surcharge was implemented by the Cape May – Lewes Ferry was in April 2022.

The DRBA will remove the surcharge if the price of fuel drops to previous levels.