Delaware shares math and reading scores, Education secretary says it shows modest progress

Delaware’s latest student testing scores shows modest upticks in overall reading and math proficiency in third through eighth grades.

Secretary of Education Cindy Marten said there’s still a way to go to bring overall ELA proficiency scores up from 42% of third to eighth graders.

The report this week outlines scores on the state's once-a-year English language arts and math tests , to gauge what percent of the state's students reached proficiency within that grade span in those two subjects.

“When it comes to education, nothing is fast enough,” Marten said. “Our subgroups all moved. They didn't move enough, but they moved. People are frustrated. They're rightly frustrated.”

The state strategic plan aims to bring third grade literacy up from 40% this year to 53% in 2028. For eighth grade, it sets a target to increase from 29% to 35% proficiency.

The overall 42% literacy proficiency is a one percentage point increase from last year. But it’s the highest level of proficiency since 2022.

Marten said the progress is still uneven across grades, schools and student groups. But the state is concentrating resources on the implementation of science of reading in classrooms. ELA scores consistently improved by higher margins in schools with literacy coaches.

https://news.delaware.gov/files/2026/08/State-Board-2026-Briefing-August-20.pdf 2026 State Assessment Results Grades 3-8



The focus needs to be on measures with proven results, she said. She noted more than $8 million allocated to DOE this year for literacy support, which contributes to educator training on the science of reading.

Her office added that multiple pieces of legislation over the last few years stand to move the needle for students. Senate Bill 4 passed in the 151st General Assembly, requiring districts and charters with grades K–3 to adopt high-quality Science of Reading instruction by the 2027–28 school year. And lawmakers passed measures over the last three sessions to increase accountability in instruction and school district reporting.

Marten said the problem is diagnosed. Meaningful progress will take recognition of the work’s urgency and patience to remain consistent with implementation.

The Maurice Pritchett Academy’s third grade literacy score went from 7% in 2025 to 12% in 2026. The Bayard School’s third grade proficiency increased from 8% to 12% in the same period. Both schools were recipients of literacy coaches.

Marten said, “Am I happy about a school being below 20% proficient? No, but when you can go from single digits of your school proficient to 12%, that's movement to protect at all costs.”

The report also included results for high school students’ proficiency. In math, the state remains stagnant in testing results. Only 18% of eleventh graders test as proficient.

The state currently uses the SAT to evaluate and report high school math proficiency, one of the few states to do so. Lawmakers this year directed the Department of Education to look at other means.

https://news.delaware.gov/files/2026/08/State-Board-2026-Briefing-August-20.pdf SAT School Day Grade 11 Essay Proficiency Over Time

Marten said Delaware will sunset SAT use over the next three years and implement a new system that evaluates math proficiency in ninth to eleventh grade, so the state has more actionable data on where students and schools need investment.

“Our goal will be a system that's going to better reflect what students are learning,” she said.“It's going to give more useful information earlier.”

Marten said she plans to use similar tactics to those used to get the state out of its literacy emergency.

Marten said this report offers a snapshot of student performance statewide in two subject areas. Another with more analysis of student progress is coming next month.

A report on student scores in science and social studies also comes in September. A comprehensive education accountability report follows in October, offering an overview of the state’s education efforts and outcomes.