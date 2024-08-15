Department of Education to hire early literacy coaches

Early literacy coaches will debut in Delaware classrooms this fall. The Delaware Department of Education is interviewing candidates now as it looks to fill 15 to 20 positions.

Delaware’s 2023 State Assessment found only 40% of students in grades 3-8 scored at or above proficiency in English language arts.

Gov. John Carney added $3 million to the state’s 2025 budget for statewide literacy coaches.

DOE’s Elementary ELA literacy education associate Paige Morgan said early literacy coaches will help teachers and use evidence-based reading instruction. They’ll likely have teaching or classroom experience already.

“I know the power and impact of effective coaches when they can support lead leaders and teachers within their building, and it just has a huge impact for success,” Morgan said.

DOE director of curriculum instruction and professional learning Kathy Kelly said the goal is to help teachers and students.

“We know that educators are overworked, and they have a lot going on right now,” Kelly said. “So if we can get people into their buildings who can help them, we can eventually start to drive student outcomes.”

DOE will hire selected candidates in the next month, and training will begin in September or October and run through the school year.