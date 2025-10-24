© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Education
The Green

Delaware offers its roadmap to bolster early literacy

By Abigail Lee
Published October 24, 2025 at 8:52 AM EDT
A Reading Assist tutor helps a student learning to read.
A Reading Assist tutor helps a student learning to read.

In the third grade, students transition from learning to read to reading to learn. But there’s a problem in Delaware.

Gov. Matt Meyer declared a literacy emergency earlier this year after eighth grade reading scores showed Delaware students saw their lowest scores in almost three decades.

Statewide assessments in earlier grades tell a similar story, with proficiency rates at a standstill.

Delaware’s Secretary of Education Cindy Marten says literacy makes a world of a difference for students’ life outcomes, and that’s why she and Gov. Meyer put together their Early Literacy Plan.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with Marten to talk about the $10 million effort to support teachers and students in the First State.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Delaware Education Secretary Cindy Marten

The Green
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
