Delaware offers its roadmap to bolster early literacy
In the third grade, students transition from learning to read to reading to learn. But there’s a problem in Delaware.
Gov. Matt Meyer declared a literacy emergency earlier this year after eighth grade reading scores showed Delaware students saw their lowest scores in almost three decades.
Statewide assessments in earlier grades tell a similar story, with proficiency rates at a standstill.
Delaware’s Secretary of Education Cindy Marten says literacy makes a world of a difference for students’ life outcomes, and that’s why she and Gov. Meyer put together their Early Literacy Plan.
Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with Marten to talk about the $10 million effort to support teachers and students in the First State.
DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Delaware Education Secretary Cindy Marten