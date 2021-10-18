-
Starting Monday, state coronavirus testing sites will be fixed rather than mobile. State officials announced the change earlier this week, saying the…
One Delaware school district proposes changing the current state testing system.The Brandywine School District’s Board unanimously passed a resolution…
Delaware is continuing to make progress in its push to increase math and English proficiency in the state’s K-12 students, but that's without some…
Delaware student test scores are up slightly across nearly every grade level in both English and math, but the number of those proficient in each subject…
House Democrats are calling on the state to stop requiring high school juniors to take the controversial Smarter Balanced Assessment alongside the SAT and…
Delaware standardized science test scores continue to drop, with the majority of students ranking as below or well-below proficiency.Data for the Delaware…
State senators are still mulling whether to release a bill from committee that would allow parents to opt their children out of taking the state's new…