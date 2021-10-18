-
Gov. Carney announces a project to make Delaware the first state to provide wireline broadband access to every home and business. Federal funds from the…
Gov. Carney recently earmarked $20 million to help fill broadband deserts throughout the First State. Part of that effort is now underway:Delaware’s…
Gov. John Carney announced funding to fill in broadband deserts in parts of rural Delaware today. With many schools remaining online for the beginning of…
The state of Delaware is partnering with the Delmarva internet company Bloosurf to add broadband internet to most of the state’s remote, underserved…
Gov. John Carney is calling on private internet service providers to help the First State to expand high speed internet into rural areas…
Gov. John Carney signed legislation last week to accelerate broadband wireless internet access across the state. Local governments say the investment will…
A state lawmaker from Sussex County is trying to demonstrate the need for broadband access in rural areas typically overlooked by private providers.Sen.…
Gov. Jack Markell announced Thursday the recipient of a one million dollar state grant to expand broadband access in Sussex County. The grant has been…