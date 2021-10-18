-
New Castle County is ramping up efforts to help residents access laptops and WiFi hotspots from their local library. New Castle County libraries now offer…
Gov. John Carney’s State of the State hit a few points lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can agree on. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers agreed…
Gov. Carney recently earmarked $20 million to help fill broadband deserts throughout the First State. Part of that effort is now underway:Delaware’s…
Gov. John Carney announced funding to fill in broadband deserts in parts of rural Delaware today. With many schools remaining online for the beginning of…
The first piece of the Delaware Black Legislative Caucus’ Justice For All agenda easily cleared its first hurdle. “A constitutional amendment explicitly…
Gov. John Carney signed legislation last week to accelerate broadband wireless internet access across the state. Local governments say the investment will…
A state lawmaker from Sussex County is trying to demonstrate the need for broadband access in rural areas typically overlooked by private providers.Sen.…