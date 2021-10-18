-
Healthcare providers Bayhealth and PAM Health are working together to expand rehabilitation services across Central and Southern Delaware.The…
There’s an army worm outbreak in Sussex County. You may not know what army worms are, but David Owens, an agricultural entomologist with the University of…
The resurgence of COVID cases forces another Delaware event to come up with a Plan B.The Mispillion Art League is scaling back plans for next month’s 2021…
Visitors will find a new exhibition at Historic Odessa Foundation Visitors Center Gallery.The Wonders of Wildlife: Paintings and Prints by Richard Clifton…
Milford is cleaning up after a heavy thunderstorm Thursday, And the National Weather Service confirms it did spawn a tornado south of Harrington.Several…
The City of Milford is looking to buy land for an industrial/business park.Milford’s city manager Mark Whitfield is negotiating the purchase of the…
The Food Bank of Delaware is expanding downstate.The Swank Family Foundation recently donated $356,000 to support the Food Bank’s Milford branch…
Milford High School senior Rebecca Wisniewski represents Delaware this weekend in the annual Poetry Out Loud competition. Wisniewski is one of 55 students…
Many arts organizations continue to struggle financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one serving Kent and Sussex Counties is trying something new to…
Milford residents also vote on a referendum Tuesday that would allow the city to raise funds for a new police station. The city wants to borrow $20…