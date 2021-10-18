-
A new Delaware Art Museum exhibition traces medieval fantasy themes through American illustrator and author Howard Pyle and young adult literature.Fantasy…
The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation launches a new Flagship Field Trip Fund.The fund was started with help from an anonymous donor outside of Delaware who…
The Delaware Theatre Company’s 2021/2022 season opens this week with Tommy and Me. The play runs from October 6-17, 2021 at the Wilmington venue.Delaware…
Celebrating the return to the theater is part of a huge New Year’s Eve collaboration coming to Delaware.For the first time - OperaDelaware is…
The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington is preparing to host the 7th annual Delaware Korean Festival. After a one year pandemic pause, the event returns at…
Big rigs are banned on I-95 through the Wilmington work zone.Delaware’s Department of Transportation put up signs earlier this week alerting truckers of…
A Wilmington artist has a pop-up exhibit at The Sold Firm Art Gallery. Hashim Ahmad works under the name 7God and is best known for his spiritual artwork.…
Wilmington’s Hagley Museum and Library has reopened after cleaning up flood damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida earlier this month.Executive…
The Brandywine Festival of the Arts is back this weekend after missing a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.It’s the Festival’s 60th anniversary at…
The Delaware Art Museum is the latest entity to implement a vaccine mandate policy.Starting October 1, 2021, the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington will…