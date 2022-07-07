Delaware Campaign 2022

_________________________________________________________________________________________

As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate Conversations .

We’ve reached out to all candidates that have filed to run in the races for U.S. House, State Attorney General, State Treasurer and State Auditor and invited them to sit down with us.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same series of topics to allow you to get to know then and compare them.

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Debates 2020, a collaboration between Delaware Public Media and the University of Delaware's Center for Political Communication.