Delaware Campaign 2022

The 2022 Election cycle is underway and Delaware Public Media is committed to providing in-depth coverage of the races that will shape the First State's political landscape in years to come, focusing on the candidates and where they stand on the issues
and the changes to voting in Delaware this year.

Delaware Public Media's Election Coverage is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate Conversations .

We’ve reached out to all candidates that have filed to run in the races for U.S. House, State Attorney General, State Treasurer and State Auditor and invited them to sit down with us.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same series of topics to allow you to get to know then and compare them.

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Debates 2020, a collaboration between Delaware Public Media and the University of Delaware's Center for Political Communication.

As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary.

    Races to Watch: Two Wilmington Democrats seek 1st State House District seat
    Mark Fowser
    Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” with races in the upcoming September primary as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage.In the 1st State House District, two Wilmington Democrats with similar resumes face off for the party’s nomination in the September 13th primary.This week, Delaware Public Media’s Mark Fowser breaks down the race and what you need to know about both candidates.
    Races to Watch: Pair of Democrats vie for 6th State Senate District opening
    Joe Irizarry
    Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” with races in the upcoming September primary as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage.In Sussex County, two Democrats are vying for the 6th Senate District seat being vacated by retiring Republican State Senator Ernie Lopez.Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry breaks down that primary race this week, which will decide Republican State Rep. Steve Smyk’s opponent in November.
    Races to Watch: Four Democrats running for 32nd House District seat
    Rachel Sawicki
    In Kent County, the 32nd House District seat is open, with Democratic State Representative Andria Bennett not running for re-election.A total of four Democrats are competing to take her place.Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki spoke with each candidate to get their positions on key issues and their plans if elected.
    Races to Watch: 12-Year incumbent challenged in 6th House District Democratic Primary
    Mark Fowser
    As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary.This week, we head to New Castle County – specifically in one North Wilmington House district where Democrats have a choice this year: go with an incumbent or make a change to carry the party forward to the November General Election.Delaware Public Media’s Mark Fowser breaks down the House District 6 primary race.

Delaware Election Resources

In addition to providing coverage of the 2022 Elections, Delaware Public Media is sharing resources voters can use to prepare to vote.

The State Dept of Elections offers:

There’s also voter information provided by other groups.

The ACLU of Delaware provides:

The League of Women Voters provides:

Elections Coverage