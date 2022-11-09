© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Several down ballot county races are settled Tuesday

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published November 9, 2022 at 1:28 AM EST
election-day.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

There were numerous competitive county races settled in Tuesday’s election.

In Sussex County, a pair of Republican incumbents retained their Sussex County Council seats. District 5 councilman John Rieley defeated Democrat Billy Edwards while District 4 councilman Douglas Hudson beat Democrat Nathan Mitchell.

In Kent County, Democrat Terry Pepper retained his At-Large Levy Court seat while Republican Robert Scott won the race to claim the 4th District seat vacated by newly elected State Senator Eric Buckson. Democrat Jeffery Hall hung on to his 2nd District seat and Republican Paul Hertz won the 6th District seat

And in New Castle County – the only contested County Council race saw Democrat Dee Durham easily top Republican Jamie Collins in the 2nd District.

Tags
Politics & Government 2022 ElectionElection 2022
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne