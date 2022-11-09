Several down ballot county races are settled Tuesday

There were numerous competitive county races settled in Tuesday’s election.

In Sussex County, a pair of Republican incumbents retained their Sussex County Council seats. District 5 councilman John Rieley defeated Democrat Billy Edwards while District 4 councilman Douglas Hudson beat Democrat Nathan Mitchell.

In Kent County, Democrat Terry Pepper retained his At-Large Levy Court seat while Republican Robert Scott won the race to claim the 4th District seat vacated by newly elected State Senator Eric Buckson. Democrat Jeffery Hall hung on to his 2nd District seat and Republican Paul Hertz won the 6th District seat

And in New Castle County – the only contested County Council race saw Democrat Dee Durham easily top Republican Jamie Collins in the 2nd District.