Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio.

He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.

His reporting has taken him everywhere from remote islands in the Bering Sea to the tops of skyscrapers overlooking Puget Sound. Arehart has been featured on NPR and the Alaska Public Radio Network.

Equal parts Nebraskan/Kansan and a University of Kansas graduate, he's a diehard college basketball fan. He loves reading crime fiction and fantasy, as well as enjoying movies with subtitles, explosions, or both.

As a former morning drive-time host, you'll likely find him out walking his dog, Otis, well before sunrise.