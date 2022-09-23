Candidate Conversations 2022: U.S. House candidate Lisa Blunt Rochester

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. House Lisa Blunt Rochester Listen • 25:22

Blunt Rochester is seeking a fourth term. She won the set in 2016, and in 2020 defeated Republican Lee Murphy and two others to retain it.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.