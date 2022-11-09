Delaware Democrats sweep statewide races with all-female ticket

Delaware Democrats swept all this year’s statewide races with four female candidates.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester topped GOP candidate Lee Murphy for the second election in a row. She received 55% of the vote, to Murphy’s 43%.

Blunt-Rochester touted her work on abortion rights and criminal justice reform as keys to her victory, but also says she remains concerned about election denial.

“What I hope is that Delaware is a signal that, for us, we take these elections seriously," Blunt-Rochester says. "We try to work together, and that’s going to be a big challenge as we go into this next Congress, is to make sure that we keep the rule of law, keep our democracy.”

Blunt-Rochester says experiencing January 6th made her recommit to the country even more.

“To be able to have this historic ticket, actually, four women at the top of the ticket," she says. "And then Lydia York, first in her position as well. I have to just say, I’m honored. I’m humbled. I’m proud. Those are the words that just keep coming in my mind.”

Lydia York won the State Auditor’s, and will replace former auditor Kathy McGuiness after defeating her GOP opponent Janice Lorrah with 54.3% of the vote.

“The intent was to make sure that Democrats, initially, had a choice among candidates for this office," York says. "But having won the nomination, it was important that I explained that I'm qualified for this role and that I have a plan to bring the work in this office forward so that the work can get done.”

Attorney General Kathy Jennings won a second term topping Julianne Murray with nearly 54% of the vote, and State Treasurer Colleen Davis also picked up nearly 54% of the vote to defeat Republican Greg Coverdale and win a second term.