DNREC expanding Deer Damage Assistance Program

DNREC is loosening the requirements to qualify for their Deer Damage Assistance Programs

DNREC’s Deer Damage Assistance program offers tiered relief to farmers whose crops were damaged by deer grazing based on the severity of damages.

Because deer damage this year is expected to be more severe due to the drought affecting the First State, DNREC is making it easier for farmers to get that relief by waiving some damage inspection and deer management plan requirements.

DNREC Fish and Wildlife Section Administrator Joe Rogerson.

“You throw in the fact that these plants are stressed due to drought- now they’re being browsed by deer- so you’re just throwing in multiple things that could be impacting plant development and growth. All those things collectively could potentially add up to lower than expected or desired yields.” he said.

Typically, DNREC requires a DNREC or Department of Agriculture representative to visit a farm to inspect and assess damages and then decide if it is eligible for the program and to what degree.

In response to drought conditions, Rogerson says they are by waiving some damage inspection and deer management plan requirements.

“We don’t really want to delay providing relief to farmers that are experiencing problems- so those requirements for being enrolled in the program are being waived. We intend to get back to doing those screenings and the deer management plans in the future, but for what we’re experiencing this growing season those are the changes that we’re pushing off now." he said.

Now, those experiencing “severe” or “extreme” damages are no longer required to have inspections- and those in the “extreme” category are also no longer required to implement a deer management plan.

The Extreme Deer Damage Assistance Program offers enrolled farmers hunters through DNREC’s Master Hunter Program for year-round harvesting of non-antlered deer.

Deer harvested by this program will then be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease , or CWD, which was recently detected for the first time in Delaware .

Any harvests that don’t test positive are donated to Delaware Hunters Against Hunger.

Rogerson says these relaxed requirements are expected to be temporary: only for the 2026 season. But, he notes if conditions don’t improve by next season, DNREC could continue offering expanded relief.