Another case of CWD detected in Delaware, prompting expansion of regulations

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says it’s expanding temporary regulations to Wildlife Management Zone 11 in Sussex County after detection of Chronic Wasting Disease there.

This is the third cast of CWD in Delaware. The first two were found near zones 14 and 16, also in Sussex County, earlier this year.

DNREC added emergency regulations to zones 14 and 16 last month in an effort to curtail the spread of the disease to other zones, those regulations now expand to zone 11.

The new rules include a ban on baiting in those zones, prohibits use of natural urine “buck lures” due to its potential to spread CWD, and defines how and when deer carcasses can be moved in or out of those zones.

Hunters also must have their harvest tested for CWD at self-serve drop off locations throughout the state, which DNREC says will be provided to hunters at no cost.