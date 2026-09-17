Sudler declares for Dover mayoral race

Another candidate declares for the Dover mayoral race.

Fourth District Councilman Dr. Roy Sudler says he’ll seek the office, believing “now is the right time” after speaking with his constituents, making him the second to declare in the last seven days.

Sudler says he has a proven track record of helping Dover.

“Look at my work, look at what I’ve accomplished, and look at what I’m still doing. Even though I’m not seeking to be re-elected as councilman for the fourth district, I’m still putting in the work.” he told DPM.

Sudler notes a major part of his platform is public safety- which he says he’s had a positive impact on since being elected Fourth District Councilman in 2015.

One example he pointed out was a trend of violence near Silver Lake. Sudler says his push to close the area down until cameras could be installed made a difference.

"I took a big hit. That was not the popular thing to say nor what was it the popular thing to do, but I felt it was the right thing to do to bring safety in that community for all constituents." he said.

Sudler says, as of now, he’s unsure if he’ll fund his campaign personally or if he’ll accept donations.

“If I don’t get funding from constituents, which I’m not really worried about in regards to funding, then I feel like God will make a way. If this is for me, then God will make a way- and I put my trust and faith in God.” he said.

Safety and crime was one of the issues that current mayor Robin Christiansen flagged during his “State of the City” address earlier this year

Christiansen has signaled he won’t seek reelection, meaning a new face will take the office when his current term ends in May 2027. He’s held the office since June 2014.

