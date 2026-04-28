Delaware sees its first Chronic Wasting Disease case in white-tailed deer

After 23 years of tracking the disease, Delaware saw its first positive results for Chronic Wasting Disease in white-tailed deer.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a positive result in one deer Tuesday, with a second presumed positive awaiting confirmation.

Both samples were taken in Sussex County with the help of local hunters.

DNREC deer project manager and wildlife biologist Sam Millman said the organization isn’t yet sure what this means for the deer population in the First State.

“Maybe we need to start thinking about how we harvest our deer,” Millman said. “You know, how will that change? Maybe we need to reduce in certain areas. Maybe we need to increase – right now, the biggest thing is surveillance, more surveillance, more surveillance within what we're calling now the Chronic Wasting Disease management zone.”

Millman said hunters can help decrease the spread by responsibly disposing carcasses and butchering deer before leaving a CWD zone.

Deer are the only CWD carriers found in Delaware. And while CWD has been present in surrounding states and around since the 1960s, Delaware just saw its first positive test earlier this week.

CWD is a neurological disease caused by misfolded proteins and leads to holes in animals’ brains. It is not a virus or bacteria, but it is a long-term and fatal disease that affects elk, moose and reindeer as well as white-tailed deer.

Millman added as the disease progresses, deer start to look lethargic, emaciated and unaware of their surroundings.

“This is a lot because of those holes in the brain we were talking about,” Millman explained. “They kind of forget certain things, like they just don't even think about eating. Drinking is hard for them. Where deer are very wary around their surroundings, that just goes out the window.”

While there is no known transmission to humans, the CDC advises folks against eating meat from an animal that tests positive. The CDC also recommends sending samples in for testing before consuming meat from animals in areas with positive cases.

Affected deer are more likely to display odd behavior like approaching people or jumping in front of cars. DNREC invites residents to call if they think they see a deer with CWD.