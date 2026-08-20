DNREC adds emergency CWD regulations ahead of hunting season

DNREC adopts emergency hunting regulations in an attempt to limit the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease in Delaware.

The regulations apply to areas where CWD is considered most “risky”- zone 14, where it was first discovered in Delaware, and zone 16, which DNREC says is close enough that some infection could have spread there. Both are in Sussex County.

Delaware’s first ever case of CWD was detected in lower Sussex County near the Maryland state line in the spring .

The new rules place a ban on baiting in both zones, prohibits use of natural urine “buck lures” due to its potential to spread CWD, and defines how and when deer carcasses can be moved in or out of those zones for harvest.

DNREC’s Deer Project Leader Sam Millman says the new regulations are being added out of an abundance of caution.

“Because we’re all still learning about CWD and prions, which is the bigger picture of the disease itself. Scientists just don’t know a lot about prions, we’re still learning day to day. So, we’re looking at emergency regulations to prolong things until we can find out more.” he said.

Hunters also must have their harvest tested for CWD at self-serve drop off locations throughout the state. That will be provided to hunters at no cost.

Millman says slowing the spread now is crucial to keeping deer as a resource in the First State.

"Once it gets to a specific prevalence then it becomes out of control. It’s hard to manage and we see population declines. This has been proven out west in certain areas where the high prevalence, say around 5% or better, [is where] it gets kind of iffy and then the population declines." he said.

These emergency regulations are in place for the next 120 days and could be extended another 60 days, but DNREC notes any permanent changes would be subject to the normal regulatory process, including public comment.