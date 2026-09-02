University of Delaware kicks off its 2026 football season Thursday

The Blue Hens kick off year two in the Football Bowl Subdivision at home against Merrimack.

Last year Delaware was the second team ever to win a bowl game in its first FBS season - joining Conference USA rival Jacksonville State, which accomplished the feat in 2023.

Another bowl appearance is expected again for UD this season.

Not only is the team being looked on favorably, but one of its players is grabbing attention.

QB Nick Minicucci has been named the Conference USA preseason Offensive Player of the Year and put on the preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Manning Award.

Minicucci was a 2025 Second Team All-conference selection and Offensive MVP of the 68 Ventures Bowl last season.

He was also among the nation's best in passing yards - finishing sixth - and in total yards - finishing eighth.

But UD head coach Ryan Carty doesn’t expect the preseason spotlight to change his starting QB one bit.

"Nick's done a really nice job, always has at making sure that he's always asking him for more. There's never a day that goes by that he's going to rest and say, 'I made it. I'm good.' It's always something that's driving him. There's an intrinsic part of that," said Carty.

While it’s the Blue Hens’ opener, Merrimack enters the contest at 0-1 after losing to Rhode Island last week.

Carty thinks that can be an advantage for his squad.

"We could have changed everything we've done from last year, and they don't know it yet," said Carty. "Whereas we have a chance that they had a game where they played a really good opponent and had a chance to put a lot on tape for us to see. So I think that's an advantage for us."

Kickoff for the Blue Hens’ season opener in Newark is set for 7 pm Thursday.