Sussex County preps for next reassessment includes opening resources to municipalities

The deadline for firms to respond to Sussex County’s Request for Proposal to conduct its next property assessments is September 16th.

Sussex County Finance Director Gina Jennings says the RFP has been open since July as the county works to be prepared well in advance for the next round of reassessments.

This next assessment will not be used until the 2030 tax bills.

“So, it's a little way out, but it does take some time. The last assessment took four years, so we want to make sure we stay on top of this." she said.

The county has also developed a Memorandum of Understanding allowing all municipalities in Sussex to use the County’s tax records for their billing purposes.

Jennings says this move comes as many municipalities currently handling their own assessments are considering switching to the County’s to lower cost and work load.

She adds Milton and Seaford have already voted to do so.

Jennings says one RFPs are reviewed and an assessment firm is chosen, she will update County leaders with information on total cost.