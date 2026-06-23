Bills head to governor's desk: EVs rebates, voter protections, "captive audiences"

With six days left in the 153rd legislative session, Delaware's Senators sent multiple bills on to Governor Matt Meyer's desk for signature related to electric vehicles, voting protections, and against employers holding "captive audience" meetings.

House Bill 84: "captive audience" meetings

A bill barring employers from requiring employees to sit through meetings with political or religious content heads to the governor. It passed the Senate 18-1 with 2 not voting.

The legislation seeks to keep employers from forcing employees to attend meetings regarding personal opinions or beliefs, including an employer's religion and politics, or unionization.

State Senator Eric Buckson asked what this will look like in practice for employers.

"I call an employee meeting...This bill restricts what I can and can't say, if it has any political undertones or directions?" he said.

The bill’s Senate sponsor Jack Walsh responded:

"It can't be mandatory. That employer can still hold meetings, they just can't force their employees to attend."

Exemptions:

The bill exempts religious employers– which can communicate religious stances. Political employers can also communicate political views and information.

It also exempts public entities that need to communicate about laws or policies it is responsible for administering. Tax exempt organizations can communicate to employees about policy and religious issues relevant to its mission or the people it serves, but that must be done in a non partisan way.

HB 301: voting protections

Delaware law prohibits the use of any violence or threats of violence at or near a polling place.

It was somewhat vague, according to the bill’s Senate sponsor Sen. Tizzy Lockman. So legislation now heads to Gov. Matt Meyer’s desk that more clearly defines that as violence directed at anyone at – or near –a polling place. It includes campaign volunteers, voters, anyone at the Department of Elections Office, any meeting of the Board of Canvas when an election is occurring, or when ballots are being counted or certified.

If these actions have a clear intent to interfere with election processes, it’s a class G felony.

Lockman said that was already the case by law, but "is poorly worded and unclear in code." And the legislation, "clarifies that the offense is in fact a class G felony, which it is already."

A class G felony is the least severe of Delaware’s felony levels, with a fine of up to $2,300.

Lockman said to reach a Class G level, a prosecutor would need to prove more than just frustration for an action– like tearing up an election sign. Evidence of intent to hinder election processes needs to be proven.

It passed in the State Senate with bipartisan support.

HB 348: EV rebates through DNREC

A bill updating Delaware’s electric vehicle rebate program passes the State Senate, mostly along party lines.

HB 348 comes to the statehouse from DNREC, which administers the state EV rebate program. The program offers a cash rebate for the purchase or lease of a new or used hybrid or battery EV.

DNREC’s Doug Denison said it wants more flexibility to offer rebates based on household income, vehicle cost, or type.

"It's an incentive to make the price of electric vehicles more attractive, so that more electric vehicles can continue to be deployed and reduce greenhouse gas," Denison said.

The money for rebates comes from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Under HB 348 DNREC plans to expand the rebate program so that it's available not only to residents – but to businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions, and local or state government entities operating within the State.

Denison noted EV sales have fluctuated recently. The loss of federal tax incentives caused them to dip before the rise in gas prices caused a bump in sales.

