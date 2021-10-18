-
Public transit in Delaware still runs primarily on fossil fuels. But the share of DART buses running on electricity is increasing. This week, DART…
State lawmakers checked off more items on their environmental to-do list last week with three bill signings. This year was big for environmental issues in…
Update: The sponsor of the ordinance plans to table it at Tuesday's meeting. New Castle County Council will consider an ordinance that could encourage…
Delaware could get more electric school buses—with money from the bipartisan infrastructure bill which passed the U.S. Senate this week. Elected officials…
DNREC is extending the state’s electric vehicle rebate for another six months.The rebate program is now in its 5th year, having provided over 5,000…
Members of Delaware’s Congressional delegation joined Gov. John Carney Tuesday to announce additional federal funding to make public transportation…
Delmarva Power is preparing for a future in which more electric cars are driven in Delaware. Delmarva Power has gotten approval from the Delaware Public…
Delaware’s chapter of the Sierra Club, DNREC, and several other partners hosted an electric vehicles awareness event Tuesday as part of National Drive…