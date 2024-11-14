EV owners could qualify for a rebate on installing chargers

Delawareans who buy or own electric vehicles could save significant money on installing the infrastructure to charge those vehicles.

Energize Delaware is administering a program created by state legislators earlier this year. It gives a 50% rebate to most people who install a charger for their EV. Low-income EV owners could see a rebate of up to 90%.

Drew Slater is Energize Delaware’s executive director. He says installing charging gear is an overlooked, hidden cost.

“You know, you get home and you're like trying to figure out, 'what do I do now? You know, I'm not going to use my 110 outlet. That's going to take too long. So what are my other options?' And so putting in a level 2 charger is really what this program is aimed at," Slater said.

Slater says although costs can vary greatly, installing a level 2 charger generally costs about $1,500. For the rebate, equipment must be installed by a licensed electrician. In some cases, the electrician will apply for the rebate for the consumer. The consumer can also apply.

“On the front page of our website, energizedelaware.org you there's an application right there. So we just ask that you have to apply within 60 days of the installation date.”

Slater says that Energize Delaware also hosts an EV education website at ev.energizedelaware.org.

Slater says the rebate contributes to making EVs a cost-efficient alternative to internal combustion-powered cars.

"On a typical, I'll call it a gallon, in terms of kilowatt hours - the gallon equivalent in kilowatt hours, will get you, depending on the vehicle, 100 to 130 miles. So that 130 miles costs about four and a half dollars," he said.

Slater also recommends households installing EV charging equipment have an energy audit to find ways they can save power to offset the power needs of charging their EV’s battery.