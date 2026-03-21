House advances bill on labor rights and bill clarifying cannabis sales

The House Chamber moved several pieces of legislation forward Thursday, including State Rep. Eric Morrison's HB 84.

HB 84 on labor

The legislation seeks to keep employers from forcing their employees to attend meetings regarding personal opinions or beliefs, including on an employer's religion, politics, or unionization.

Morrison told the House that other states, such as Alaska, Connecticut, and New Jersey, have similar laws.

"Note that this legislation does not prevent employers from holding such meetings," he said. "Rather, it prevents employers from mandating that employees attend such meetings."

These laws are a recent development, following a 2024 National Labor Relations Board decision in its Amazon.com Services LLC case. That ruling overturned a more than 70-year precedent that allowed employers to hold mandatory anti-union meetings.

Morrison said the bill contains a few “common sense” exemptions for exempts religious employers, communications necessary for training, and events and coursework affiliated with institutions of higher education.

Morrison's bill advanced in the House with 32 yes votes, 6 no, with 2 absent. It goes next to state Senate committee for consideration.

HB 271 on cannabis establishments

State Rep. Edward Osienski, said HB 271 would clarify that state rules on distance between cannabis establishments passed in 2024 only apply to retail businesses- not production or wholesale operations.

"HB 271 would make sure that there are no unintended consequences on a non-retail operation, such as cultivation, manufacturing and testing," Osienski said.

He said that he and the bill's other sponsors worked with the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner on its development. And the measure would brings the sale of cannabis closer in line with Delaware’s liquor vending rules.

The bill does not change distancing and licensing requirements for retail operations, which mandate against licensing two establishments within 1200 feet of each other. And the marijuana commissioner can deny licenses to cannabis operations within one mile of each other in rural areas.

It found bipartisan support in the House, passing 34-2 with one not-voting. It now heads to the State Senate.