-
Delaware is among nine states nationwide expected to experience a shrinking economy within the next six months, according to forecasts from the Federal…
-
Delaware’s jobless rate continues to rise.Unemployment in the First State was up again in August according to the state’s Department of Labor.It moved up…
-
Labor Day has come and gone and with it the lazy days of summer. For many it’s back to the work grind - a grind that may leave many people reflecting on…
-
Gov. Jack Markell’s message this week focused on recent efforts to eliminate barriers to employment. More than a quarter of U.S. jobs require a license.…
-
Wilmington is taking its push to employ more residents and create more jobs online and to the job-seekers themselves. The city just completed its first…
-
A US Department of Agriculture grant will help Delaware provide job training for clients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP).$18.8…