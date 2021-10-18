-
DSU says it’s the first HBCU in the country to acquire another institution of higher education. The deal announced last year became official Thursday,…
-
Delaware State University is buying financially troubled Wesley College in Dover. DSU signed a definitive agreement Thursday to acquire Wesley by the end…
-
Delaware State University confirms it is in discussions to acquire nearby Wesley College in Dover.A Wesley spokesperson would not name DSU as a potential…
-
Wesley College is the latest First State college to halt classroom teaching in response to the new coronavirus outbreakWesley told its campus community…
-
Wesley College is receiving additional state funding. The state’s Higher Education Economic Development Investment Committee approved up to $3 million for…
-
Wesley College is asking the state for additional funding and the latest ask would nearly match what it has received already this year. It’s the third…
-
Wesley College’s 2019 football season is over.The Wolverines fall in round two of the NCAA Division III playoff, trounced by Delaware Valley 45-10 in…
-
Wesley College faces a rematch in round two of the NCAA Division III football playoffs this weekend.The Wolverines entertain Delaware Valley in Dover.The…
-
The NCAA Division III football playoffs return to Dover this weekend. Wesley College is back in the postseason after a one-year absence.The Wolverines…
-
Wesley College is headed back to NCAA Division III football playoffs.After missing the post season for the first time since 2004 a year ago, the…