A grant is going to DSU’s Hope House for repairs

Delaware State University receives a National Park Service grant to help start repairs on a house that’s on the National Historic Registry.

The $750,000 grant will fund repairs at Hope House on DSU’s Downtown campus - formerly Wesley College. The building is part of the Victorian Dover District

Eleanor Kiesel, senior associate dean of DSU Wesley College of Health and Behavioral Sciences describes some work needed to rehab the house.

"This 750,000 is basically repairing and replacing - historically of course - the building envelope. I mean, it's basically keeping water out, you know, from the roof from the sides and from the basement and preserving that area," said Kiesel.

The funding will also help cover dealing with interior water damage and mold remediation in the pre-1885, three-story building.

This is just the first phase, which will take about two years to complete according to Kiesel.

The second phase will include more internal work on the house, plumbing, electrical, heating, and air conditioning with some cosmetic restoration also being done.

The third phase will restore the historic aspects of the property.

The building will stay open during repairs according to Eleanor Kiesel, senior associate dean of DSU Wesley College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.

"Those things are working, they're just not optimal, and it's one of those things that I think at any point we could have a problem with,” said Kiesel. “It would have to be fixed right away, but right now, it's functioning."

The Hope House is used as a hub for student programming and social services like counseling services, self-care activities, and cultural connection.