The Hope Commission opens Dover Hope Zone to provide reentry services in Kent County

The HOPE Commission opens a new location in Dover in partnership with Delaware State University and Nemours Children’s Health.

While celebrating 10 years of providing reentry court services, The HOPE Commission opens up the Dover Hope Zone to better serve Kent County residents.

The Dover Hope Zone will provide community-based reentry services to justice-involved individuals in the area by helping with case management, workforce development and peer mentoring.

Wesley College of Health and Behavioral Sciences Dean Gwendolyn Scott-Jones said Delaware State University jumped at the opportunity to be involved.

“With this opportunity and then with my passion about this and also galvanizing the students and the faculty members, it’s going to be a win-win for the Hope Commission as well as for Delaware State University," Scott-Jones said.

Nemours Children Health also announced a $40,000 donation at Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony to support the program’s efforts.

Nemours Children Health Community Engagement Director Yvette Santiago hopes the new center continues to lessen recidivism in the state.

“We believe that through those programs in the community for young people, [it] helps to build that infrastructure and foundation to lessen the load on these men coming out and giving that support to our local families," she said.

While the new location is up and running at 5 North Bradford Street, programming with justice-involved individuals is expected to start in September.