Congress is trying to manage several major bills all at the same time this week. Lawmakers were already trying to get President Biden’s infrastructure…
Senator Tom Carper is promoting a water infrastructure bill that could make more funding available for projects in Delaware. The Drinking Water and…
A member of Delaware’s Congressional delegation is pushing for greater action on climate change from the federal government. Sen. Tom Carper introduced a…
Rob Arlett scored a decisive win in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.Arlett defeated former financial services executive Gene Truono in Thursday’s…
We continue bringing you our series of Candidate Conversations - part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are…
Delaware banker Gene Truono announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Tom Carper this week. He is set to face fellow Republican…