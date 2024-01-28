Former State Sen. Mike Katz launches bid for U.S. Senate with Independent Party of Delaware

Former State Sen. Mike Katz formally launches his campaign for U.S. Senate.

Katz served in the Delaware Senate as Democrat

Elisa Komins Morris / Dr. Mike Katz for Senate

from 2008 to 2012, but now he is running for retiring Senator Tom Carper’s seat under the Independent Party of Delaware banner.

During his time in the Delaware Senate, Katz says he often ran into resistance when his beliefs didn’t align with his caucus’, so he hopes running as an independent will allow him to better act as a servant leader.

“I wanted to make my decision based on objective information and critical thinking and come up with solutions collaboratively with everybody in the Senate, whether they’re a Democrat or Republican,” he says.

Katz is not accepting campaign donations, aligning with one of his major policy goals to remove the influence of money from elections and governance.

“I am really focused on a paradigm shift and sort of eradicating corruption and the influence of money from governance and focusing on a system of governance by servant leaders."

As a pediatric critical care trained physician, health care is additionally at the forefront of Katz’s policy goals, but he also plans to center on education, a strong economy, veteran issues, first responder issues and home ownership.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is the only Democrat to announce a run for this Senate. Two Republicans — Eric Hansen and Bill Taylor — say they are running.