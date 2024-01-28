© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Former State Sen. Mike Katz launches bid for U.S. Senate with Independent Party of Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Sarah Petrowich
Published January 28, 2024 at 2:04 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

Former State Sen. Mike Katz formally launches his campaign for U.S. Senate.

Katz served in the Delaware Senate as Democrat

Elisa Komins Morris
/
Dr. Mike Katz for Senate

from 2008 to 2012, but now he is running for retiring Senator Tom Carper’s seat under the Independent Party of Delaware banner.

During his time in the Delaware Senate, Katz says he often ran into resistance when his beliefs didn’t align with his caucus’, so he hopes running as an independent will allow him to better act as a servant leader.

“I wanted to make my decision based on objective information and critical thinking and come up with solutions collaboratively with everybody in the Senate, whether they’re a Democrat or Republican,” he says.

Katz is not accepting campaign donations, aligning with one of his major policy goals to remove the influence of money from elections and governance.

“I am really focused on a paradigm shift and sort of eradicating corruption and the influence of money from governance and focusing on a system of governance by servant leaders."

As a pediatric critical care trained physician, health care is additionally at the forefront of Katz’s policy goals, but he also plans to center on education, a strong economy, veteran issues, first responder issues and home ownership.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is the only Democrat to announce a run for this Senate. Two Republicans — Eric Hansen and Bill Taylor — say they are running.
Politics & Government Independent Party of DelawareU.S. SenateDelaware State SenateSen. Tom CarperRepresentative Lisa Blunt Rochester
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
