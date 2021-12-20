Former Gov. Markell confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to OECD

Former Delaware Gov, Jack Markell was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as Ambassador to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The OECD is an intergovernmental organization founded to stimulate world trade and promote economic development.

The ambassador position was empty for five years prior to Markell’s nomination; neither of President Trump’s nominees were confirmed by the Senate.

Markell was Delaware governor from 2009 to 2017.

In a statement, Delaware’s senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons applauded the appointment, and noted the skills Markell brings to the table as steward for American interest abroad.

Sen. Tom Carper praised Markell’s work navigating the state through the great recession.

Sen. Coons says “Following his remarkable record of achievement in the private sector and in our state government, Jack is well-equipped to navigate this key role that seeks to grow the American and global economy.”

This isn’t the first federal post Markell has served in since President Biden took office. He was tapped to help coordinate with state and local governments on the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S.

Delaware's refugee resettlement group Jewish Family Services says the First State is now hosting over 40 refugees, at least 11 more have arrived since the first group in September .

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

