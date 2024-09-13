Key takeaways from Delaware's first General Election candidates forum

Candidates for Delaware’s statewide and federal offices sat down for their first forum since the state’s primary election Tuesday.

Delaware's Next Governor

During Thursday night’s event hosted by the Jewish Federation of Delaware, Democratic candidate for governor Matt Meyer and Republican candidate Mike Ramone seemed to be on the same page about several issues.

Both agree Delaware has too many school districts, more needs to be done to stop antisemitism and they both support creating an inspector general’s office.

Ramone capitalized on his ability to work bipartisanly, relaying his accomplishments as the minority leader in the General Assembly while facing a near-Democratic supermajority in both chambers.

"I believe that leaders need to be the ones who take the hit when things are bad, but they need to support their staff, and when they're doing that, they need to create a Delaware regardless of political affiliation that's diverse in every single secretary and director division in the state of Delaware, representing all Delawareans, not one party that's one color, not another party that's the other," he said.

Ramone says he additionally plans to lead free from the influence of special interest and corporate money and focus on balance within state government — something Meyer addressed in his closing remarks.

“I don't think we need balance when it comes to civil rights. I don't think we need balance when it comes to a woman's right to choose. I don't think we need balance when it comes to protecting air, water and land," Meyer said.

Although his comments were directed at Ramone, Ramone’s voting record has been supportive of women’s reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights and he says he plans to continue those efforts as governor.

Ramone however did not support the Climate Change Solutions Act of 2023, nor the Energy Solutions Act of 2024.

"I think we need someone who's going to set forth bold leadership for our state, bringing people together, but doing it in a way that makes Delaware the precious place that it really can be," Meyer said. "And that includes in the worst scenario, if there is a return of Trump, having a Meyer-Gay administration that's going to fight like crazy to protect the beautiful life that we have in Delaware."

Lieutenant Governor

Meyer is referring to Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Kyle Evans Gay, an attorney and current state senator.

Evans Gay is facing former State Rep. Ruth Briggs King to become Delaware's second-in-command.

The Lt. Governor presides over the state Senate and chairs Delaware's Board of Pardons, which sees around 500 applications for pardons annually.

"I have not attended a Board of Pardons, but I have attended hearings for parole, and I think one thing that really struck me as obvious is that there's not a person from the public that serves on the Board of Pardons, and that is one of the things I would seek," Briggs King said.

Evans Gay did not directly address if she's been to a Board of Pardons meeting but says her experience as an attorney within the criminal justice system gives her the necessary experience to serve in the position.

"I think that moving forward we're going to need to continue the speed with which we hear these applications and work more with the expungements process as well to coordinate them."

When asked if they would support the creation of an Office of the Inspector General, Briggs King said yes, offering up her history of legislative efforts to increase governmental transparency and bills to establish an inspector general specifically.

Evans Gay also addressed the importance of transparency within state government, but she did not clarify if she would support the creation of an inspector general.

Both candidates commented on the need to continue collaboration with interfaith communities when making governmental change.

Insurance Commissioner

Democrat Trinidad Navarro has been the state's insurance commissioner for the past 8 years and will face Republican Ralph Taylor who was not present at Thursday's forum.

Navarro supports creating an inspector general's office and says he will continue to fight insurance fraud in the state.

"It's something that I take very seriously. I've keynoted for anti-fraud efforts across the country and as far away as Sweden, so I'm really proud of our efforts here in Delaware," Navarro said.

Federal Congressional Delegation

Democratic candidate for U.S. House Sarah McBride, currently serving in the Delaware Senate, took the stage with Republican counterpart John Whalen, along with candidates for U.S. Senate: Independent Mike Katz, who served as a Democratic state senator for one term, and Republican Eric Hansen.

Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester, currently serving on behalf of Delaware in the U.S. House, was not in attendance due to Congress being in session.

A statement read on her behalf during opening remarks touted her efforts in job creation, lowering prescription drug costs, addressing supply chain issues, ensuring clean drinking water and expanding healthcare access.

On immigration, Hansen and McBride both expressed their support for the bipartisan southern border reform bill, which stalled in Congress.

The bill would increase the number of border security agents and asylum officers and allow border closures if the system is overwhelmed. But John Whalen believes current laws simply need to be enforced better.

“I wouldn't vote for the Reform Act. I say, let's enforce the laws that we have on the books. They work fine as long as they're enforced," Whalen said.

Katz says when it comes to the legislation on the table, he would rather take a “clean slate approach,” bringing in experts to decide how to safely and humanely enforce border safety laws.

On abortion, Whalen argues the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade should be looked at as a "redefinition," saying the issue of abortion is now in the hands of the states. He did not directly address if he would support a federal abortion ban.

In contrast, McBride fully backs women's reproductive rights.

"Prior to overturning [Roe v. Wade], Republicans told us that abortion was safe, that the right to an abortion at the federal level was safe, that they would not overturn Roe — they did, and we will not be fooled," McBride said. "We know that if given the chance, a Republican congress and a Republican president will ban abortion nationwide, that's why Delaware needs to send a strong champion of reproductive freedom to Congress."

Hansen said he would not support a federal abortion ban but does believe maternal care services need to be improved within the United States.

Katz, a career anesthesiologist, says every health decision should be made between a patient and their physician and the politicization of women's health has been harmful to the medical needs of patients.

All candidates agreed on the need for healthcare reform and lowering prescription drug prices in some shape or form, except for Whalen, who said it's a subject he knows "very little about," but he is against a socialized form of medical care.

All candidates face off in the November 5 General Election.

You can find a recording of the entire forum here.