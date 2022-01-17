Speed cameras on I-95 vandalized over the weekend

Someone wasn’t happy with the new speed enforcement cameras installed in the I-95 Wilmington work zone.

According to DelDOT officials, maintenance staff discovered early Monday morning that someone had destroyed the cameras beyond use over the weekend.

The two speed cameras were intended to be switched on Monday to start ticketing drivers who speed through the I-95 construction zone through Wilmington.

The agency is currently working with State Police to identify any possible suspects.

But don’t expect the cameras to be out of commission for long, says DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod.

“You know, someone spent a lot of time and energy to damage these," McLeod says. "However, ultimately it’s going to be — I think a wasted effort because we’re just gonna replace these cameras and get new ones up and running.”

McLeod says they’re already reaching out to the camera vendor for replacements, and hope to get them installed soon.

And DelDOT is also implementing additional security measures, such as a security camera, to discourage anyone from trying to damage the cameras again.

“We’ve already discussed with State Police this morning," McLeod says."We’re going to take some additional security measures. So anyone else that determines that they’re going to possibly act — we would advise against it because we’ll be watching.”

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.