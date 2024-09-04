Avelo Airlines extends Wilmington Airport flights

Avelo Airlines extends its flight schedule out of Wilmington Airport through April 2025.

The updated slate consists of 11 destinations including Atlanta, Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina and several stops in Florida such as Fort Lauderdale and Tampa.

But current flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, will be discontinued in November.

Avelo launched in 2021 and has 53 destinations over 25 states, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and Mexico. Avelo has flown out of Wilmington for about a year and a half.

Avelo communications manager Courtney Goff said the airline has been building up a flight schedule since its launch in 2021.

“We do have some popular routes out of Wilmington,” Goff said. “We're seeing some great growth… We've been able to bring back some of those routes that we seasonally suspended as well as add some new stuff.”

Goff also said the airline is keeping up with Wilmington Airport’s expansion, which includes a new gate, more parking spaces and an enhanced baggage claim.

“It adds more flights that we can specify that are just for the Delaware-Philadelphia area,” Goff said. “So with the expansion of that airport, it allows us to grow our operations, and it allows a better travel experience for a lot of people.”

This extension comes after Avelo announced last month its newest flights from Wilmington to Lakeland, Florida and Concord, North Carolina.

One-way fares start at $46 and more information on flights can be found at Avelo’s website.