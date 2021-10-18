-
The concepts for expanding Rehoboth Beach’s street redesign are out, but issues surrounding parking remain. Rehoboth Beach is looking at a complete…
-
A developer’s plans for the former DuPont Barley Mill Plaza office park in Greenville have cleared the biggest hurdle in their approval process. New…
-
Proposed legislation would make it illegal for drivers to linger in the left lane on parts of First State highways.Legislation sponsored by State Sen.…
-
If you’re travelling near the Dover International Speedway this weekend— expect some extra traffic. The Firefly Music Festival is Friday through Sunday.…
-
AAA is predicting busier than usual roadways this Memorial Day weekend. Last year close to 115,000 Delawareans hit the roads during the Memorial Day…
-
Drivers can expect an increase in traffic enforcement this weekend along the I-95 corridor.Almost two dozen First State police departments and multiple…
-
Delaware has already seen 12 fatal accidents this month, leaving 16 people dead. It's prompting AAA Mid-Atlantic to urge drivers to reacquaint themselves…
-
More Delawareans are projected to hit the roads and take to the skies this Independence Day weekend than ever before.According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, travel…
-
First State highways saw another increase in traffic over the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend this yearDelDOT says nearly million cars passed through…
-
50,000 people will be descending on Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center over the next week to attend the Democratic National Convention. You shouldn’t…