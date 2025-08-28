AAA: Labor Day weekend to be busy with travelers, gas prices going up

Labor Day weekend is expected to be busy for travelers, but not as busy as the other summer holidays.

While AAA doesn’t release numbers officially, the trend of busy holiday weekends is expected to continue for Labor Day weekend.

The holiday weekend is forecasted by AAA-Mid-Atlantic to be strong because of bookings made by travelers for the weekend.

AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Jana Tidwell explains why it won’t be as busy as Memorial Day weekend or Independence Day weekend.

"Many people are back to school, back to college, parents are back to the work routine. So now that we are looking at a long, three-day weekend, not everybody can travel because of those work or school restrictions,” said Tidwell. “But they do have for the most part a long, three day or in some cases, four-day holiday weekend, and they're going to take advantage of it before we look at the unofficial end of summer."

When travelers do hit the roads, they will see the average price of regular gas in the First State is at $3.13 as of Thursday afternoon according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Tidwell says the good news is that it’s lower than Labor Day weekend last year.

"Gas prices have cracked up slightly in the last few days bringing us within about five cents of where we were this time last year, five cents lower than where we were this time last year in Delaware," said Tidwell.

The bad news is that it’s 10 cents higher than last week and seven cents higher than last month, but Tidwell notes gas prices are not stopping people from traveling over the holiday weekend.

Tidwell adds you should travel in off-peak times - either early morning or later in the evening - whether you’re leaving or coming back, because if you travel during peak hours getting stuck in traffic could mean an extra trip or two to the gas pumps.