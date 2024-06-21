Speed enforcement cameras are coming to I-95/Route 896 construction zone next month

Speed enforcement cameras return to I-95 next month in the Route 896 interchange construction zone.

DelDOT and Delaware State Police will be bringing the Electronic Speed Safety Program to the 95/896 construction zone in Newark starting Monday, July 8.

DelDOT’s director of community relations C.R. McLeod says this program is needed in this work zone.

"We've seen a 60% increase in crashes in that area. So, this is something that we know works,” said McLeod. “We did a pilot program several years ago during the major I-95 rehabilitation project through the city of Wilmington, and saw significant improvements with a 46% decrease in the total number of crashes."

The hope is the cameras can duplicate the success seen in that pilot run during I-95 Restore the Corridor project in Wilmington from January 2022 through November 2022.

McLeod adds that overall speeds through that Wilmington work zone decreased by more than 5 mph on average after the program began.

McLeod says this program will have a brief warning period before fines are administered.

"The first 21 days of the program will be a warning. So, if you are exceeding the speed limit you'll get a notice in the mail with no fine attached just making you aware that you were traveling in excess of the posted speed limit in the work zone," said McLeod.

After that 21-day period, fines start. For a first offense, drivers will be hit with a $20 fine with an additional amount added for each mile per hour over the posted work zone speed limit.