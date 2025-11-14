Millsboro Mayor McKee calls traffic changes a "godsend."

Millsboro is monitoring traffic after two changes made to curb hazardous conditions as a result of growing development in the area.

Mayor Bob McKee says they’re seeing a “marked difference” since September when a traffic light was added at Del. Route 24 and Plantation Lakes Boulevard the North Millsboro Bypass opened.

The bypass aims to improve traffic flow and direct through traffic - especially trucks - away from downtown. It’s something McKee is glad to see happening now.

“An example of what long range planning can do. The bypass roadway that recently opened was planned over 25 years ago. That’s come to fruition, also, very recently, and that’s been effective” he told DPM.

The new features were deemed necessary amid the growing Plantation Lakes housing development, which Mayor Bob McKee says was creating a dangerous traffic situation that resulted in “several accidents”

“It was more than time to have a signal to make it safe for people to get in and out of the development, while contending with Route 24 traffic, east and west bound.” said McKee.

DelDOT has not yet been able to collect traffic data on the area but McKee says the bypass is already easing backups that were previously commonplace downtown. Spokesman C.R. McLeod did offer that "it certainly seems like there is less traffic in town.”, however.

Discussions about a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Route 24 are underway, but no decisions have been made yet.

DelDOT data is expected to surface after they're able to collect one month's worth of numbers.

