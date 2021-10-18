-
The statewide turkey giveaway headed by Norman Oliver continues to grow after nearly four decades. Oliver began feeding the homeless the week of…
Anyone traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday this week will have plenty of company. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the holiday travel volume this Thanksgiving…
Some Delaware dietitians say Thanksgiving is more than just about family food traditions. It’s about getting the right nutrition. University of Delaware…
The Food Bank of Delaware is beginning its annual Thanksgiving For All food and funds drive.The organization is taking donations of nonperishable items…
Thanksgiving is here - but many of holiday traditions we follow today are quite different than those of the early 1900s. For example, it wasn’t always a…
Thanksgiving is only a few days away, which means it’s time to start thawing out the festive bird for a holiday feast. And 3,500 First State families who…
Delaware Transit Corporation says its “Stuff the Bus” food drive raised tons of food for the holiday season, literally. The 19th annual Thanksgiving drive…
The 19th Annual Stuff the Bus Thanksgiving Food Drive is taking place November 7th through 12th.Last year 9.1 tons of items were collected, and the…
Black Friday got an early start in Dover, with folks lining up hours before Thanksgiving dinner was even on the table.Best Buy on Route 13 was open 5 p.m.…
More than 128,000 Delawareans are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving next week according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.That would mark…