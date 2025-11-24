Wilmington City Council brings 2,500 turkeys to local seniors, familiars

Wilmington City Council members hit the streets Monday for the city’s annual turkey drive, passing out 2,500 turkeys to local seniors and families.

The tradition was at risk of falling through this year, having been run by former Council and community members in the past.

Second District Councilmember Shané Darby said she and her colleagues didn’t want to see such an important tradition fade away.

“Being able to have access to food, have access to the tradition of Thanksgiving, Turkey Day, Indigenous Peoples Day, and in the City of Wilmington… the cost of living [is] increasing, but a lot of people's paychecks or disability or SSI or whatever it may be, they're not increasing,” Darby said. “So it was very needed for us to continue this, and especially in this day and age.”

Wilmington City Council President Trippi Congo said he was excited to see so many people coming together to help their neighbors.

“Economically, financially, a lot of people are hurting,” Congo said. “So we just wanted to make sure that those who are in need were able to have a respectable family dinner for Thanksgiving. And I guess beyond that, it's just the sense of community that was brought today was really important.”

The city partnered with construction and contracting company EXM Group, New Castle County, the state’s Department of Health & Social Services and more. It also called for volunteers to help distribute the turkeys through Wilmington’s eight districts.

Darby added she’s excited to carry on the legacy of beloved Wilmington community members Rev. Dr. Benjamin “Twin B” Brown, who started the turkey drives, and former City Councilmember Norman Oliver, who made sure they continued.

“The cost of living, from rent, water, electricity – just the cost of living of just every day things that you need – medicine – it's going up,” Darby said. “And a lot of our seniors are on fixed income, low income. So being able to deliver a turkey will make a big difference in a lot of people's lives.”

Congo said he was inspired by Brown and wants residents to know they’re top of mind for City Councilmembers.

“It's just important for us – [Brown isn’t] with us anymore – but for us to continue that tradition of giving, especially during Thanksgiving,” Congo said.

Stops throughout the day included Urban Promise Wilmington, Parkview Apartments and William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center.

City staff had some trouble finding volunteers to staff the stops, but Darby said plenty of people showed up day of, and there were plenty of people and hands around to make sure families got their free turkeys.