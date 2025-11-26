Office of Highway Safety trying to make sure you get home safely the night before Thanksgiving

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety brings back an initiative to help those celebrating holidays stay alive if they drink too much.

Sober Rides is back for a second go around after debuting the before Thanksgiving last year, and then coming back for New Year’s Eve, St. Patrick’s Day and the 4th of July just like in 2024-2025.

This first year of Sober Rides saw more than 700 use the program to get home safely when out drinking, and the hope is even more will use it this time.

"The day before Thanksgiving is when typically like I said, we see people out there coming home for the holidays, and they're celebrating with their families whether they're at home going to a party, going to a bar. So what they can do is download a voucher the morning of and then they can use that voucher for discounted Uber or Lyft ride from 3 PM on the 26th till 3 AM on the 27th, which is Thanksgiving," said Kayla Mason, community relations officer for the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.

All you have to do is go to mysoberrides.com to get the ride-share voucher of up to $20 to either Lyft or Uber, and you can click to have the voucher directly deposited to your preferred ride-sharing app.

"We know that sometimes with the Uber's and Lyft's, the cost can be kind of a deterrent,” said Mason. “So we're hoping by alleviating that financial burden that we're able to make it easier for people to make the right choice to not get behind the wheel when they're impaired."

If you do drink and don’t take advantage of Sober Rides, you could get caught in a DUI checkpoint.

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Delaware State Police and local law enforcement agencies will conduct DUI checkpoints in New Castle County Wednesday night.